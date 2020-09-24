Yankees make four errors, lose 14-1 to Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Gary Sanchez made two of his team’s season-high four errors and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the sloppy Yankees 14-1 Wednesday night, dealing New York perhaps a fatal blow in its race for home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Danny Jansen homered twice, once off No. 3 catcher Erik Kratz in the eighth, as the Blue Jays reduced their magic number to one for clinching a wild card berth and their first postseason appearance since 2016.

Tampa Bay clinched its first AL East title since 2010 when it beat the New York Mets 8-5 and opened a 4 1/2-game lead. The Yankees, who have four games left, were in danger of falling 2 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the No. 4 seed and a home-field berth next week.

Shortstop Gleyber Torres and first baseman Luke Voit also made errors for the Yankees, who went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position, a night after going 8 for 18 in a 12-1 win.

Masahiro Tanaka (3-3) allowed five runs – three earned – and eight hits in four innings. New York dropped to 2-4 against the Blue Jays in Buffalo this season.

Sanchez made an errant pickoff throw in the first, allowing Teoscar Hernandez to score from third and giving Toronto a 2-0 lead.

Randal Grichuk reached on a two-out error by Torres in the third and scored on Vladimir Guerrero’s RBI double.

Cavan Biggio singled in the fourth on a ball that ticked off Voit’s glove and evaded second baseman DJ LeMahieu. Biggio went to second when Voit couldn’t handle a pickoff throw from Masahiro Tanaka (3-3) and scored on Grichuk’s two-out single.

After a catcher’s interference call against Sanchez wiped out what would have been the first out in the sixth, and the Blue Jays went on to score eight runs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run single, and Biggio and Bo Bichette had two-run doubles.

Kratz made his second pitching appearance in four games,

A.J. Cole (3-0) escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the fifth by striking out Giancarlo Stanton, then retiring Voit on a popout and Torres on a flyout. Sanchez and Stanton each went 0 for 4 and struck out three times.

Ross Stripling pitched four innings for his first save since 2017.

New York loaded the bases in the second but the only run came on a passed ball when left-hander Robbie Ray and Jansen got crossed up.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Manager Charlie Montoyo said RHP Jordan Romano (strained right middle finger) felt good after throwing a bullpen Tuesday. .. INF Travis Shaw returned to the lineup after being scratched Tuesday because of back spasms. … Montoyo said RHP Rafael Dolis was available. Dolis did not pitch Tuesday because of a sore right knee. . RHP Julian Merryweather (elbow) played catch before the game. . INF Rowdy Telles (right knee) tracked pitches during batting practice.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 5.12) will face Toronto LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (4-2, 3.00) in Thursday’s series finale. Ryu is 0-2 with an 8.80 ERA in three career starts against the Yankees.

