Yang, Hataoka share early lead in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (AP)Amy Yang and Nasa Hataoka shared the lead on 5-under 67 after the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Thursday.

Both players had six birdies and a bogey for a one-stroke lead.

”I’m happy how I played today,” Yang said. ”My swing felt very stable … lot of solid shots out there and making some good putts, so it’s been a good round.”

Americans Jessica Korda and Angel Yin are tied for third, while defending champion Danielle Kang is among seven players tied for fifth on 3-under 69.

