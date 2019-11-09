Wright State tops Miami (OH) 88-81 behind Love’s 27 points

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Loudon Love scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Wright State beat Miami (OH) 88-81 on Saturday.

Bill Wampler scored 17 points with three 3-pointers for the Raiders (2-0), who took the lead for good, 26-23, on his first-half 3-pointer and led 49-40 at halftime. Cole Gentry added 12 points.

Nike Sibande scored 24 points with nine boards in the season opener for the Redhawks, who closed to 82-79 on Isaiah Coleman-Lands’ 3-pointer with 44 seconds left before the Raiders finished on a 6-2 run. Reserve Mekhi Lairy added 21 points with three 3-pointers and Dalonte Brown scored 14 points.

Wright State plays at Tennessee Tech on Tuesday and the Redhawks play at Purdue-Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories