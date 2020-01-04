WR Donovan Peoples-Jones leaving Michigan to enter NFL draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Peoples-Jones announced his plansSaturday night on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Detroit native had 103 receptions for 1,327 yards with 14 touchdowns over his three-year career.

Peoples-Jones had 34 receptions for 438 yards and six touchdowns and averaged a career-low 7.2 yards on 24 punt returns in 11 games this past season, a year after the best year of his career statistically. He had 47 catches for 612 yards with eight scores and averaged a career-high 10 yards on 25 punt returns with a touchdown in 2018.

No. 17 Michigan closed a fourth straight season with a setback in a bowl game with a loss to No. 9 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

