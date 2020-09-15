World Series officially set to be held in Arlington, first time at one site since WWII

FILE – In this March 31, 2020, file photo, a statue of Nolan Ryan stands in the empty plaza outside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The new Texas Rangers ballpark is among possible venues Major League Baseball could use if it decides to start the season with groups of teams in different areas. Among the different plans looked at by Major League Baseball is to use Texas as a mid-American hub. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK/AP) – Major League Baseball officially announced Tuesday afternoon that the 2020 Fall Classic would be held at the new Globe Life Field in Arlington.

This is part of the bubble agreement between the players’ association and Major League Baseball. For the first time since 1944, the World Series will be held at just one site.

Gov. Abbott tweeted last week that the series would be played in baseball’s newest ballpark. The news was first reported in a Bloomberg article, which attributed the news to a source who “who asked not to be identified because the plan isn’t yet public.”

The Division League Series, League Championship Series and World Series will be held in a bubble to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The virus has forced several teams to cancel multiple games of the shortened 60-game season.

The National League Championship Series will also be held in Arlington while the AL Championship Series will be in San Diego’s Petco Park.

Texas is currently 17-30, last in the AL West, with virtually no chance of advancing to the postseason.

The World Series was last played at one site in 1944 at Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis, where the Cardinals beat the Browns 4 games to 2. New York’s Polo Grounds hosted all the games in 1921 and 1922, the last two seasons it was the home of both the New York Giants and Yankees. The Giants won both titles.