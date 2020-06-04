Working out together again, Bishop Gorman Crusaders welcome new challenge

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As East Texas private school teams continue to reconvene for workouts, many are making sure everyone gets reacclimated to high-level activity.

The Bishop Gorman Crusaders are doing just that, but also pushing themselves some, so they can continue to rebuild their program.

Running up hills as they did Wednesday, and climbing those dreaded stadium steps is never the fun part of the process.

But for this Gorman bunch, the fact that they are together again, makes the grind, and the purpose of it a little more tolerable.

“Football is gonna come right around the corner. We’re two months away from putting pads on. Hopefully that is, but you know, getting them to be a part of the team again when they’ve been on their own, they’ve been apart, in their house for so long, it’s very important. You know we’re gonna do things that are very team based,” said second-year head football coach Brady McCoy.

McCoy, a former UT Tyler baseball standout, says his guys have come back with a willingness to get their bodies prepared to put in the work.

“They are ready to do something. They are ready to be back on the field. They are ready to be a part of something. And they are ready to get back to that normal. So they’ve been very receptive. They’ve been very welcoming to that challenge,” McCoy explains.

What’s been more gratifying is how he’s been able to notice that some of his players really took care of business during the quarantine.

“Guys like (junior WR/DB) Max Sobel, (sophomore OL) Aidan Culpepper. Those guys that you know may not have played a huge role for us last year. They come in. They’ve worked hard. They come in here every day. They’ve been working and you see the results. Like physically, you see the physical results that they have,” said McCoy.

In addition, their unquestioned senior leader, three-star receiver Dozie Ifeadi has become even more of a catalyst towards the success of his team.

“His competitive nature is probably unmatched. He’s one of the guys that is always wanting to learn. He helped facilitate some of the Zoom meetings we had as a team, where you know, I’m not good with technology. He’s a lot, he was very good at ex-communicating that to the teammates, and getting them all on board to show up for those,” said McCoy.

But the challenges and most importantly the uncertainty of COVID-19 remain on the forefront.

“That’s the tough part for all of us coaches is there’s so much unknown about this whole hiatus and the whole pandemic that’s going on, that we’re just trying to navigate through. So that’s the difficult part is just not knowing some things,” McCoy stated.

At this stance, TAPPS programs are scheduled to begin fall camp on Monday August 3.

