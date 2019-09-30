Women’s 800, men’s hurdles headline day 4 at track worlds

DOHA, Qatar (AP)Ajee Wilson of the United States will target gold in the 800 meters on the fourth day of the track world championships Friday, before Norway’s Karsten Warholm tries to defend his 400 hurdles title.

Wilson is one of three U.S. women in the 800 final, but they will face tough opposition from Jamaica’s Natoya Goule and Kenyan Eunice Sum.

South Africa’s Caster Semenya isn’t racing because she refuses demands from the IAAF to reduce her natural testosterone levels.

Warholm only made it to the semifinals at the 2016 Olympics, but since then he has racked up the 2017 world gold, 2018 European gold and this year’s European indoor and Diamond League titles.

Also Monday, there are medals on offer in the finals of the men’s 5,000, the women’s 3,000 steeplechase, the men’s discus and the women’s high jump.

