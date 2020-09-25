Wolverhampton-West Ham United Preview

David Moyes is asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19, with Alan Irvine confirming he is in regular contact with West Ham’s boss ahead of Sunday’s clash with Wolves.

Moyes, along with players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen, were forced to leave London Stadium ahead of West Ham’s EFL Cup tie with Hull City on Tuesday after discovering they had tested positive for COVID-19.

West Ham nevertheless progressed into the fourth round, setting up a tie with Moyes’ former club Everton next week, but the manager remains in isolation, but Irvine – who will take charge against Wolves – confirmed Moyes is feeling well.

“I’ve spoken to him several times this morning. He is not feeling any symptoms and hasn’t felt them any way through, so obviously it’s a but frustrating for him, but he’s fine and he’s getting on with other things,” assistant manager Irvine told reporters.

“Of course, David will be the manager and everything we do will be run through him. He will make the decisions on everything.”

Wolves, meanwhile, are set to be without Marcal for the trip to London Stadium, but Nelson Semedo – signed from Barcelona this week – could make his debut.

“We’re bringing a high-quality player. A player who played at the highest level of European football and for his national team,” Nuno Espirito Santo said. “He’s a good character, I think he fits, and has integrated very well in the team,”

With Diogo Jota leaving for Liverpool, Wolves’ manager also lauded the growing influence of Daniel Podence.

“We have to realise Daniel joined us in the middle of last season, just before the terrible situation of the pandemic, so it disrupted the understanding and what we had in mind. I think he finished the season well and he has started this season very, very well,” he said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Michail Antonio

Sebastian Haller has scored four goals across his two EFL Cup appearances this term, but it is Michail Antonio who has been leading West Ham’s line. Since the restart in June, he has scored nine league goals – 60 per cent of the total the Hammers have netted in the top flight in that time.

Wolves – Raul Jimenez

Mexico forward Jimenez has scored four goals in his last six Premier League games, netting in both appearances so far this season. He last scored in three consecutively back in November 2019.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• West Ham have lost each of their last four Premier League meetings with Wolves without scoring a single goal.

• Wolves, though, lost their last Premier League game in London 0-2 at Chelsea on the final day of the 2019-20 season.

• The Hammers have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 Premier League home games, since beating Bournemouth 4-0 in Moyes’ first game back in charge.

• Wolves have scored with three of their five shots on target so far this season, netting with their only effort on target in their 1-3 defeat against Man City last time out.

• Jimenez has scored three goals in his last three Premier League games against West Ham for Wolves, including the opening goal in his side’s 2-0 win at the London Stadium last season.