Wolverhampton-Watford Preview

Watford’s short-term revival under Nigel Pearson gets a huge challenge Wednesday when an angry Wolverhampton side visits Vicarage Road looking to regroup and stay in the hunt for a top-four spot.

Wolves (7-9-4) are five points behind Chelsea for fourth and in seventh place, trailing Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference. Given a near-impossible task, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side gave Liverpool all it could handle in a 1-0 defeat at Anfield to the champions-elect Sunday, playing them less than 45 hours from kickoff after their shocking double over two-time champions Manchester City.

The lone goal of the match came in the 42nd minute when VAR overturned an initial ruling of no goal on Sadio Mane’s disputed marker. Wolves had further reason to be aggrieved by the replay system when it disallowed Pedro Neto’s equaliser in first-half stoppage time due to a narrow offsides.

“Anfield is amazing and they were celebrating a non-goal. It doesn’t make sense. The referees should sustain their decision,” Nuno seethed post-match to the club’s official website. “There’s a referee miles away making decisions on a lot of things that are happening here. Who feels the game? Who is inside the game? The intensity of the actions? The referee.”

Despite the defeat, the two performances against the top two sides of the season – as well as perhaps this generation — provided the bona fides Wolverhampton can most certainly contend for a top-four spot given the lack of a fourth dominant team in the Premier League and also their depth – something that has been battle-tested in their run to the Europa League knockout rounds. It was something the Portuguese gaffer could take consolation from as they continue their dual track and the upcoming FA Cup fixtures.

“They were fantastic from the beginning to the end,” he said. “We finished the game really well, in the second-half we dominated the game, we controlled the game, we had good possession of the ball, found balance from one side to another, and had chances. The result is there, but the performance makes us proud.

“It was a good game of football, it’s a tough place to come, Liverpool are a fantastic team, a fantastic manager, they had energy, but we balanced that, that’s what I take away from here. Let’s go again at Watford, that’s the only thing I’m thinking about.”

After facing the best the top flight has to offer, Wolverhampton will now face one of its bottom-dwellers in Watford (3-7-10), who only recently have gotten stuck in with Pearson, their third manager of the term. The Hornets put together their best 90 minutes of league play Saturday, pole-axing Aston Villa 3-0 at Vicarage Road despite playing the final 33 minutes with 10 men and giving them seven points from the holiday fixtures.

The return of Troy Deeney has also proven to be a catalyst for a once-listless offence, and the talisman provided goals on either side of halftime. Ismalia Sarr added a third for some gloss to the scoreline as Watford moved off the foot of the table and within four points of safety.

“It was a statement month,” Deeney said on Added Time. “The change started with Hayden and Stacky coming in. You looked at the 2-0 defeat at Leicester and I thought we were organised, it was a proper team performance. We were unlucky. We played Palace here and should have won.

“The gaffer then came in and we produced our best performance of the season at Liverpool. We lost 2-0 but we should have won. We then beat Manchester United, drew with Sheffield United, who are flying, and then you get this win today. When other teams are dropping like stones, we have that forward momentum and are chasing them down. Seven points from the week is massive.”

Pearson will be forced into one change as Adrian Mariappa will serve his one-match ban for a pair of bookings versus the Villans. The next challenge for the Hornets is to string together victories, something they have not done in league play since knocking off Everton and Cardiff City in February.

Watford have not conceded in 272 minutes at Vicarage Road since James Tarkowski’s late marker in a 3-0 loss to Burnley on Nov. 23. The Hornets have recorded three consecutive clean sheets at home and have five in their last seven matches there.

Wolverhampton ran out 2-0 victors in the reverse fixture at Molineux in September as Matt Doherty scored in the 18th minute before Watford defender Daryl Janmaat added an own goal just after the hour. Wolves have won four of their last six at Vicarage Road in all competitions.