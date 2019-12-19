Wolverhampton-Norwich City Preview

Looking to regroup after their first league loss in more than three months, Wolverhampton attempt to stay in the hunt for a Champions League spot Saturday when they face new boys Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Wolves (5-9-3) had a rare midweek off, having successfully traversed group play in the Europa League to reach the final 32 of the second-tier tournament. All the extra matches, though, may have finally caught up to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side last Sunday when they lost 2-1 at home to a rejuvenated Tottenham Hotspur and Nuno’s one-time boss Jose Mourinho.

Adama Traore gave Wolverhampton hopes for at least a point with his equaliser in the 67th minute, but a 91st-minute header by Jan Vertonghen off a corner from Christian Eriksen left the home side without a point and dropped them to eighth in the table and five points adrift of fourth-place Chelsea.

“We’re really gutted in there; distraught. It’s something that we’ve got to look at, but from start to finish I thought we were fantastic,” centre back Connor Coady told the club’s official website after their 11-match unbeaten run in league play came to an end.”We pressed them, we had the ball for most of the game, and dominated a team like Tottenham, so it’s disappointing to come away from the game with nothing, not a win and not even a draw.

“We should’ve won it with the amount of chances we had, the amount of times we nullified them, and they’ve going to come away really happy with what they’ve done today because they’ve got the win. We managed the game well, but we’ve got to do more and could’ve won the game. It’s as simple as that.”

The 23-year-old Traore, though, continues to pick up momentum thanks to his electric pace. After scoring just once in 12 starts and 36 matches over all competitions last season, he has four goals and four assists in 23 appearances, totaling two goals and three assists in his last eight contests.

Centre-forward Raul Jimenez has gone four matches without a goal since a five-game run finding the back of the net at least once, but the Mexico international has provided three assists during that goalless spell.

Norwich City (3-3-11) are second-bottom in the table, ahead of only Watford, but the promoted side picked up an unlikely point last Saturday in the Midlands by holding Leicester City to a 1-1 draw at King Power Stadium.

Teemu Pukki staked the Canaries to a 1-0 lead on 26 minutes with his third goal in four matches, but keeper Tim Krul was credited with an own goal later in the first half after he pushed Jamie Vardy’s header bound wide of the goal into the net.

Pukki soldiered on despite a toe injury and for a side who have shipped 35 goals – only Southampton have done worse (36) – they defended resolutely, albeit cynically at times, in the final 45 minutes when they accrued four of their five yellow cards. Norwich were also properly fortunate at times, having Vardy thump the woodwork on one occasion and clearing another of his efforts off the line.

Still, Canaries boss Daniel Farke was pleased with his team’s overall effort, calling it the best he’s seen – high praise considering Norwich have a victory over two-time champions Manchester City to their credit.

“If you’d have said we’d have took away a draw before the match I would’ve done,” defender Sam Byram told the Norwich Evening News. “On the basis of how the game had gone, we could have had all three points, but we’ll take the draw. I think for us we’re a lot more confident with the ball, we managed to get behind their defence and create some good chances. I felt we were pretty solid through open play.

“That’s where you’ve got to be brave, there’s a tendency to just leather it as far as you can, but that would be giving possession back to them and they’ll keep attacking, so we’ve got to be brave in them moments and keep playing and keep creating chances, if we’ve got the ball it stops them from attacking.”

Farke expects Pukki to be available for this contest, though he did concede the Finland international likely will miss a few training sessions before the match. Defender Ben Godfrey is another injury worry, as the promising 21-year-old is reportedly dealing with a knee injury suffered in last weekend’s draw.

Pukki and Godfrey are the only Canaries to be in Farke’s first XI for all 17 league matches.

This is the first meeting between the sides since both were in the Championship in the 2017-18 season, with Wolves winning 2-0 in the corresponding fixture en route to promotion. Norwich City claimed four of the six points in their only Premier League season together in 2011-12.