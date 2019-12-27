Wolverhampton-Liverpool Preview

After doing Liverpool a huge favour, the Reds look to repay Wolverhampton by ruthlessly continuing their run to the Premiere League title.

The table-topping and unbeaten Merseysiders get the benefit of a full extra day of rest heading into their Saturday showdown at Anfield versus a Wolverhampton side that may be running on pure adrenaline for the most brutal stretch of schedule a holiday fixture list could provide after an epic comeback served notice of their intentions to claim a top-four finish.

While Jurgen Klopp may be loathe to admit it, Liverpool (17-1-0) took a noticeable step toward their first Premier League title in club history and their first league title since 1990 with a 4-0 victory over Leicester City, who remain their closest pursuers 13 points adrift after Wolverhampton (7-9-3) stormed back from two down to beat Manchester City 3-2 on Friday and climb into fifth place on 30 points.

The Boxing Day results left Liverpool 14 points clear of the two-time champions and still with a match in hand at the halfway point. The Reds, who have won nine on the bounce in league play and the last three via clean sheet, are also unbeaten in their last 35 league outings (30-5-0) since a 2-1 loss to City on Jan. 12 – the third-longest run in Premier League history.

“It’s massive,” Klopp told the club’s official website about the unbeaten run. “I am a while in the business already and if you had asked me if it was possible, I don’t think [so]. At Dortmund I think we had 28, I don’t know exactly, we will find out, and that felt already absolutely exceptional – but only in the review.

“I’m a very optimistic person but not before a football game; I know we can win it but I have never thought in my life we probably will win it. That makes life really uncomfortable sometimes. These numbers, I forget them now and if you tell me next time it will be again for me a big surprise the number is that high.”

While squad rotation will be paramount in this contest, what must give opponents further dread in facing the Merseyside juggernaut is the revival of Roberto Firmino. The Brasil international apparently located his shooting boots during the Club World Cup in Qatar, scoring the match-winners against both Monterrey and Flamengo.

On Thursday, he opened the scoring just after the half-hour by meeting Trent Alexander-Arnold’s well-delivered cross for a header that marked his first Premier League goal since Nov. 23. Firmino added a second in the 74th minute, part of a three-goal barrage in a seven-minute span – a run that started when James Milner buried a penalty.

“When I think about Bobby, I don’t think about scoring – I just think about how important he is,” Klopp said, acknowledging the striker’s nous that serves as a vital link in attack. “We had a little talk because, for the first time since I knew him, he looked a little bit concerned about that fact and I told him I am not interested in that number because he is the connector for our team. He is so important for us. He is not the only one who can play the position but he can play the position in a very special way.”

Alexander-Arnold finished with a pair of assists in addition to capping the scoring, and his 10 assists in 26 matches across all competitions pace Liverpool.

As has been the case with every manager, Klopp has railed about the congested holiday fixture list – and he may have more legitimate gripes than others considering Liverpool had to travel to Qatar and play two matches. But he also made a salient concession that the extra day off after Boxing Day “is like a holiday,” and that “playing on the 26th and 28th is a crime.”

Wolves will have had just a 45-hour turnaround to kickoff from their victory over City and are playing three matches in 112 when including their New Year’s Day clash with Watford. If there is a silver lining, it is Nuno Espirito Santo has had plenty of experience rotating his squad with their Europa League campaign, but to play arguably the two best Premier League sides of this generation in such short order borders on the mind-boggling.

And the chance to sweep these six points while coming off a double over the two-time title holders is also equally staggering considering the resiliency of Wolverhampton’s comeback. Given a lifeline by the 12th-minute expulsion of City goalkeeper Ederson for his clattering into Diogo Jota after charging out of the box that also forced Pep Guardiola to sacrifice Sergio Aguero, Wolves still trailed 2-0 after Raheem Sterling completed his brace on 50 minutes.

Adama Traore has been the face of Wolves’ defiance over the past month, and so it proved again in this contest as he fizzed a low shot past Claudio Bravo five minutes later. He has been completely unplayable at times through his pace and strength, and the latter proved pivotal to the equaliser on 82 minutes when he bodied Benjamin Mendy off the ball on the touchline and threaded a pass through Fernandinho’s legs that Raul Jimenez turned home to level the match.

Wing back Matt Doherty then turned hero for Wolves, working a 1-2 with Jimenez as he skittered along the edge of the penalty area going right to left and letting fly with a left-footed shot that beat Bravo inside the left post for the match-winner in the 89th minute.

“We have to keep on going,” Nuno said post-match to the BBC. “No matter the result, I must be proud of the way we played. Everything changes with City playing with one man less. We had much more of the ball than we expected and we had to find solutions … we made a mistake in the second half and were punished.

“We reacted in a nice way, playing the way we want to do things. Combining one side to the other in the wide areas, chasing the lost balls.”

Jimenez has goals in back-to-back matches, and his 13 goals and eight assists in 26 matches across all competitions are already tracking better than his 17 and seven in 44 contests in 2018-19. The Mexico international has six goals and seven assists in 18 league matches versus Big Six sides.

Traore, who had one goal in 36 appearances in all competitions last term, has five goals and five assists in 25 matches this season.

Liverpool is the only Big Six side Wolverhampton have yet to solve since earning promotion after being swept in the two matches last term. Wolves are 6-6-6 in such league matches, including 2-4-2 on the road.

Liverpool have won five on the bounce over Wolverhampton in league play and are 7-2-1 in top-flight showdowns. The Merseysiders bracketed 2-0 victories around Wolverhampton’s 2-1 triumph at Molineux in the third round of the FA Cup as Klopp opted for a lesser side in which his top attacking trio of Firmino, Mohammed Salah, and Sadio Mane did not start while Mane and centre back Virgil Van Dijk did not play.