Wolverhampton-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Whilst Wolverhampton continue to climb the Premier League table, Brighton & Hove Albion are looking to build on one of their biggest top-flight victories ever.

Wolves try to extend their league unbeaten run to 11 games on Sunday when they visit the Amex to take on Brighton.

One of the busiest teams in the Premier League thanks to their Europa League responsibilities, Wolves (5-8-2) have shown tremendous mettle during their hectic schedule all season. Since Sept. 22, Wolverhampton have played 16 matches covering the Premier League, Europa League and the League Cup. They’ve gone a solid 8-7-1 over that stretch, with the lone loss coming in the League Cup.

In the Premier League, they’re 5-5-0 since losing back-to-back matches at Everton and versus Chelsea in September. Wolves’ current run has them up to fifth in the table, and feeling confident following Thursday’s 2-0 home victory over West Ham United.

Leander Dendoncker scored in the 23rd minute and Patrick Cutrone delivered the dagger to West Ham with an 86-minute score.

“We are proud,” manager Nuno Espirito Santo told Wolverhampton’s official website. “We are doing things well, but we have to keep going.”

With Nuno, it’s all about getting better.

“We’re improving, we’re playing well and we’re competing – it’s more important to compete well,” he said. “I think we competed in all the games like we want to keep on improving, but the most difficult is to sustain the performance and we’ve been able to do that – sustaining our performance game after game. I’m very happy with that, but it doesn’t mean anything. We have to keep on going on. And Sunday, is going to be a very tough challenge.”

Perhaps because Wolves failed to score while losing 1-0 at Brighton then playing the Seagulls to a scoreless draw at home last season.

Brighton (5-3-7) snapped a season-high three-game Premier League losing streak in a major way by winning 2-1 at Arsenal on Thursday. Adam Webster opened the scoring in the 36th minute, and Neal Maupay tallied the go-ahead goal in the 80th as the Seagulls added to the misery of the Gunners whilst moving up to 13th in the table.

“It was great, and of course, we should celebrate getting three points in the Premier League,” manager Graham Potter told Brighton’s official website. “It is nice to come away from a top-six team, win and play well. It will give us belief and confidence to continue on the path we’re on.”

Maupay’s team-leading fifth tally snapped a four-game goal drought.