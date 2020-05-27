With safety guidelines in place, Little League baseball will happen in Tyler this summer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We will have little league baseball this summer in the Rose City.

Both the Rose Capital East and West organizations plan to start practice this Sunday May 31 with games beginning on June 15.

The leagues are expected to run about a month with talks in progress for a potential Rose Capital All-Star City championship series afterwards.

Now fans for the East folks won’t be able to use bleachers and will have to bring their own lawn chairs.

Their West counterparts will allow fans to use the stands while observing social distancing, but cannot congregate in groups larger than ten.

Major health and safety protocols will be in place including, dugouts being disinfected between all games, and no shaking hands between teams. In addition, no players in either league will be allowed to share any equipment like helmets or gloves.

Rose Capital West plans on having its teams enter the field for a game from the outfield, while teams that just finished a contest will exit through their dugouts.

RCWLL president David Lanford expects about 450 kids to participate in their leagues as each team is looking at approximately an 8-game schedule.

Traditionally, RCWLL runs from March 20 until the end of May. However, the COVID-19 pandemic altered those plans this year.

