With plenty of East Texas flavor on the court, TJC pulls away from Brookhaven for 85-56 win

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Junior College Apaches celebrated their home regular season opener by blowing out Brookhaven College 85-56 Thursday.

The Apaches turned what was nine point lead at halftime, and around a 10-point cushion with 12 minutes to play into a rout.

TJC nailed 12 three-pointers in the contest, seven of them in the second half.

Shahada Wells led TJC with 20 points, including three triples.

Former Whitehouse standout Ryan Walls hit five from beyond the arc for his 15 points. Sophomore guard Kieffer Punter added 15 as well.

The game featured six native East Texans, four for Tyler, and two for Brookhaven.

Along with Walls, the Apaches have Longview’s Jason Bush, Cumberland Academy’s Jackson Kennedy, and All Saints Scottie Turner.

Turner’s high school teammate Levi McCasland plays for Brookhaven along with former Neches standout Bryson Barrett.

TJC improves to 2-0 on the young season. Mike Marquis’ squad is back on the court Monday when they host Uptempo Basketball Academy at 7:00 p.m.

Watch the video to see the highlights.