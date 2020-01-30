With lots of new faces, TJC baseball expects to return to World Series

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Junior College Apaches are set to open their 2020 season Friday.

But they will be doing so with a little chip on their shoulder.

The Apaches failed to reach the NJCAA Division 3 World Series last season for the first time since 2013.

Needless to say they are looking to fix that this spring, and are ranked No. 2 in the country to begin the year.

As for a program that won four straight national titles from 2014 to 2017, the expectations are clear.

“I’d say at this point you know it’s the standard. I wouldn’t say, I would say anything less than that is probably an upset. There’s plenty of hunger around here. That’s all we want to do is get back to the tournament and win another national championship,” said TJC second baseman and Kilgore alum Ren Reynolds.

Even though there’s not a lot of returners from last season, they are fired up about all their talented new faces that includes many East Texans.

“Just what they bring to the table each and every day. There’s leadership emerging, there’s a family atmosphere that is just happening on a daily basis out here. And that’s something we’re excited about,” said Tyler head coach Doug Wren.

TJC opens the year at Paris Junior College at 1:00 p.m. Friday before playing two games at home on Saturday. The Apaches host Centenary at 12:30p.m., then Paris at 6:30 p.m.

