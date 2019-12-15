Wisconsin-Whitewater beats St. John’s (Minn.) 35-32

WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP)Max Meylor passed for 188 yards and a touchdown and ran for 85 yards and a score to help Wisconsin-Whitewater beat St. John’s (Minn.) 35-32 in the semifinals of the Division III playoffs on Saturday.

Wisconsin-Whitewater (13-1) will face North Central (Ill.) in the championship on Friday night.

Meylor led the Warhawks on a 46-yard drive that used 5:33 and was capped by Wojciech Gasienica’s 37-yard field goal for a 35-32 lead with 2:10 remaining. On the Johnnies (12-2) first play of the ensuing possession, Jackson Erdmann’s pass was intercepted by Matt Anderson. Alex Peete converted a second-and-7 with a 16-yard rush to allow Wisconsin-Whitewater to run out the clock.

St. John’s tied it at 32 on Kai Barber’s 1-yard TD run and Erdmann’s pass to Ravi Alston for the two-point conversion with 7:43 left.

Erdmann finished with 342 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception for the Johnnies.

