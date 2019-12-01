Wirth leads No. 22 Gonzaga women past Middle Tennessee 62-50

ESTERO, Fla. (AP)Jenn Wirth scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half to lead No. 22 Gonzaga to a 62-50 win over Middle Tennessee at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs hit 10 of 14 shots and outscored the Lady Raiders 25-10 in the pivotal third quarter.

Wirth scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter with her sister LeeAnne scoring the next one for a 59-37 lead with 7:43 to play. Jenn Worth was 7-of-9 shooting in the second half and 9 of 13 overall.

Katie Campbell had seven of her 10 points in the second quarter to help Gonzaga (5-1) take a 28-27 lead. Jenn Wirth scored the first eight points of the second half to kickstart the Bulldogs, who led 53-37 heading into the fourth quarter.

Anastasia Hayes had 20 points for the Lady Raiders (5-2) and Taylor Sutton had 11. Hayes was 8 of 22 from the field and 4 of 12 from the foul line. Middle Tennessee shot 32 percent (19 of 60) and went 6 of 16 from the foul line, barely better than its 3-point effort of 6 of 18.

Gonzaga, which also got 10 points from Melody Kempton, shot 52 percent overall. The Bulldogs play the winner of Arizona State-Purdue in the title game.

