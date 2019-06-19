Winona names JT assistant James Mosley as new head boys basketball coach

The Winona Wildcats have found themselves a new head boys basketball coach.

It’s James Mosley, who spent the last seven years as an assistant for Cedeno Clark at John Tyler. He was also the head boys cross country coach for the lions.

An SFA grad, Mosley looks forward to taking over the up and coming Wildcats who reached the playoffs this past season and were 17-13.

“It’s a little different being assistant than being the head man in charge. But I feel like I’m ready to take on the responsibility of being a head coach. Those guys got some good potential out there man. So it’ll be a great place for me to start a tradition of basketball at Winona. Definitely try to build that culture starting with your younger kids and kind of just build, and build that winning tradition up top, that’ll be something that they want to be a part of,” said Mosley.

Mosley replaces Ernest Mims who is now the head boys basketball coach at Lubbock Coronado.