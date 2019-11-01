Wings to meet Hurricanes, tricky Svechnikov

Andrei Svechnikov’s unique maneuver for a lacrosse-style goal caused all the rage this week with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Don’t expect him to pull off that trick again anytime soon.

The Hurricanes, coming off a history-matching month of October, face the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Svechnikov’s move for a game-tying goal against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night attracted considerable attention.

“It’s going to be tough for him to get that off again now that everybody knows about it,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

Still, it’s something that Svechnikov has worked at, and his teammates have seen that on a regular basis.

“I practice it,” he said. “Like almost every practice.”

Svechnikov, a 19-year-old Russian in his second NHL season, has other ways to score. He has posted two goals in each of the past two Carolina games.

It’s just that the scoop of the puck and the delivery into the net for the lacrosse-look-alike was something special. The right winger said he hasn’t played lacrosse, so this was a move he picked up on the ice.

“It’s not a fluke,” Brind’Amour said. “… He never misses it in practice, so it was just a matter of time before it was going to happen. That’s a huge thing for a young kid to know he can actually do these things.”

The Hurricanes compiled an 8-3-1 record in October to match their most victories and points in October in franchise history.

Much of that success can be connected to goalie Petr Mrazek, who was in net for the past two victories. He has won 11 consecutive regular-season starts in his home arena. He’s 25-5-1 all-time at PNC Arena.

The Hurricanes are 2-0-0 to start this four-game homestand.

The Red Wings ought to be riding some sort of high after Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers. That snapped an eight-game winless streak.

“It was building, though,” center Dylan Larkin said of the team’s performance in general. “We built the past couple of games. … We needed that.”

Larkin said the Red Wings don’t want to nitpick after finally breaking back into the win column.

“We’re going to try to be more aggressive,” Larkin said.

The outcome was a tonic because even during some good stretches in past games there wasn’t a reward at the end.

“You have to win to gain some confidence,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “You make defensive plays, you make offensive plays, the goalie stops some pucks. … That’s how you win in this league.”

Defenseman Patrik Nemeth’s first goal as a Detroit player was the game winner against Edmonton. He said team-wide contributions are what make the biggest difference as the Red Wings aren’t prone to have one player carry the team.

“It takes more than one or two guys,” Nemeth said. “It takes five guys on the ice who have to do the job.”

The Red Wings are coming off a three-game homestand. Of their next nine games, only three are on home ice.

Going into Friday night’s game, Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton holds a five-game points streak, matching the longest stretch in his 517-game NHL career.

–Field Level Media