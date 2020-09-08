Wings-Storm Preview

While the Seattle Storm are looking to nail down the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs, the Dallas Wings are just hoping to reach the postseason.

The Storm look for a sixth straight victory when they face the Wings on Wednesday night at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

With three games remaining, Seattle (16-3) holds a slight edge over Las Vegas, and also Los Angeles, for the top spot in the league during this final week of action. At the moment, the Storm don’t look like a team that will relinquish their advantage in the standings.

Natasha Howard had 19 points and Breanna Stewart (19.5 points per game) scored 18 as Seattle used a 15-4 run during the second quarter on Sunday en route to its 103-88 victory over Minnesota. Jewell Loyd (14.6 ppg) added 18 points as the Storm shot 52.2 percent from the field and hit 11 3-pointers during their second-highest contest of 2020.

“What I really liked offensively is that we sustained our running game,” coach Gary Kloppenburg told the Storm’s official website. “We were running on turnovers, we were running on missed shots, even made some shots.

“If we do that, it just puts so much pressure on these teams to defend us because we have so many weapons.”

Stewart had 21 points while Loyd added 12 during Seattle’s 83-65 victory over Dallas on Aug. 14. The Storm shot 45.6 percent during that contest and held the Wings (7-12) to 32.4-percent.

Dallas star Arike Ogunbowale, the WNBA’s leading scorer at 22.2 points per game, scored 22 in that loss to Seattle. She poured in a career-high 39 points during Sunday’s 101-94 overtime victory over Washington. Ogunbowale went 12 of 24 from the field and hit a tying 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to force the extra session against the Mystics.

“Once the time goes down, I have confidence in myself,” Ogunbowale told The Washington Post. “The team has confidence in me, and I’m trying to execute.

“Times like this, a lot of people are stressed on the team, so I need to not show it, Be a leader and go out there with confidence and poise so everybody else can calm down.”

The result avoided a third consecutive defeat for Dallas, which currently holds the eighth and final playoff spot with three games remaining. The Wings, though, have not won back-to-back contests since July 29 and 31.