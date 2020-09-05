Wings-Mystics Preview

For as rough as the 2020 season has been, the Washington Mystics still have a chance to make the playoffs. First, they would have to catch the Dallas Wings.

Looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since late July, the Mystics face the Wings in a key matchup Sunday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Reigning WNBA champion Washington (5-12) opened the season 3-0, but has won just twice since, while playing without stars like Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud. On Friday, the Mystics snapped a five-game slide with a needed 79-69 win over playoff-bound Chicago.

Leilani Mitchell had 20 points with a career-high 12 assists and Myisha Hines-Allen (15.1 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game) scored 19 and pulled down 10 rebounds as Washington shot 48.4 percent while also holding the Sky to its lowest-scoring game of 2020. The Mystics all hit 10 3-pointers.

“Obviously, winning is thrilling for these guys,” Mystics coach Mike Thibault told The Washington Post. “They worked hard for it.

“I just think they’re all sick of losing. We’ve had some close games while we were figuring it out, but (Friday) we got over the hump.”

Heading into Saturday’s action, the victory left Washington one-half game behind Dallas (6-12) for the eighth and final playoff spot. The fact that the Mystics are in position to contend for a postseason position is a feat in itself, considering their personnel issues and inconsistent play.

“Most of the games just feel like a struggle,” Mitchell added to The Post. “Hopefully (Friday’s victory) carries over. If we play like this, we can win more games…We definitely need to win the next game if we want to have a good chance at the playoffs.”

A win Sunday would also exact some revenge on Dallas, which beat the Mystics 101-92 in overtime on Aug. 21. Hines-Allen enjoyed a career night with 35 points and 12 rebounds as Washington outscored the Wings 23-12 in the fourth quarter. Dallas, though, held a 13-4 scoring advantage in the extra session.

Since that win, however, Dallas is 1-4. It will try to avoid a third straight defeat following Friday’s frustrating 88-75 loss to Minnesota. The Wings led by eight at the break, but succumbed to a 22-5 Lynx run.

“It just tells me that we’ve got to mature as a basketball team,” Wings coach Brian Agler told The Dallas Morning News. “Learn to play with each other a little more. My understanding is that we’re still growing. It’s going to take trial and error, and that’s what we’re going through right now.”

Dallas star Arike Ogunbowale (21.3 ppg) finished with 14 points Friday, ending her streak of 28 consecutive games with at least 15 points. Ogunbowale, who scored 24 versus Washington last month, did reach the 1,000-point mark for her career.

Teammate Allisha Gray (12.8 ppg) posted a career-high 26 points versus Minnesota. Gray has totaled 42 points on 16-of-28 shooting in her last two games. She had just seven points against the Mystics.