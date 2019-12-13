Wings go for 2nd straight win vs. resurgent Habs

Winning proved to be the cure for ailing Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings.

The Wings snapped a 12-game losing streak by defeating Winnipeg 5-2 on Thursday. They’ll try to make it two in a row when they visit Montreal on Saturday.

Larkin, the team’s star, was too sick to participate in the morning skate Thursday but played through the illness, setting an example for his teammates.

“I think it says a lot about him,” coach Jeff Blashill told reporters. “He was not feeling well at all and I texted with him this afternoon and he said, ‘No, I’m planning on playing for sure.’ I just think it says a lot about his character.”

Larkin couldn’t bear the thought of missing a game when the team needs all the help it can get. Detroit had lost each of its previous 10 games in regulation, failing to get even a point since Nov. 16.

“I haven’t been feeling myself the past couple of days. I couldn’t skate this morning,” Larkin said afterward to NHL.com. “I just wanted to be out there with the guys, especially in the tough time that we had. I didn’t want to leave them out there. I couldn’t watch. I knew I was going the whole time. It was awesome to be out there for this win for us.”

Lucky bounces were few and far between during the slide, but the Wings finally caught some breaks. They scored their first goal on a breakaway when a Jets defenseman was blocked from retreating by an official. A trio of other goals deflected off a defensemen’s skate, including two for Robby Fabbri.

“Those were some early Christmas gifts there,” Fabbri said to NHL.com. “That’s what it takes to win. It’s not always going to be pretty. Playing hard, going to the dirty areas, that’s what we did from start to finish (Thursday). It was nice to see from everyone.”

This will be the second of four meetings between two of the Original Six teams. The Wings collected another of their eight regulation victories at Montreal on Oct. 10, a 4-2 triumph in which Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves.

The Canadiens have bounced back from an eight-game winless streak to notch four victories in their last five outings. They’ll be looking for their fourth straight victory on Saturday after defeating Ottawa 3-2 on Ben Chiarot’s overtime goal on Wednesday.

Cayden Primeau recorded his first NHL win. The 20-year-old goaltender made 35 saves.

“It’s special, just being able to get the first one with this group of guys. It’s unbelievable,” Primeau told NHL.com. “The guys have been amazing. It’s definitely emotional.”

Defenseman Shea Weber, who is 14 years older than Primeau, was impressed by the young goaltender’s performance.

“He’s solid. He has a lot of poise at this age. There’s still so much room for improvement, but he’s already this good,” he said to NHL.com. “It’s a good sign of things to come.”

Chiarot had gone 15 games without scoring prior to his game-winner.

“It’s nice (to score) against the team that beat us in overtime last time, so get a little payback,” he said. “It’s a fun place to play every game. Scoring a goal in overtime makes it that much better.”

Montreal will visit Detroit on Jan. 7 and Feb. 18.

