Wingett, S. Dakota St. beat CS Bakersfield 93-91 in 2OT

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Douglas Wilson had 26 points and 13 rebounds and David Wingett made a layup with four seconds left in the second overtime to help South Dakota State beat Cal State Bakersfield 93-91 in double overtime on Saturday night.

Brandon Key had 18 points for South Dakota State (3-0), Baylor Scheierman added 17 points and seven rebounds and Wingett finished with 11 points.

Shawn Stith had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Roadrunners (1-1). Taze Moore scored a career-high 22 points and Czar Perry had 12 points.

De’Monte Buckingham hit a 3-pointer and, after a South Dakota State turnover, Moore made a layup to make it 91-all with 10 seconds to play.

Scheierman’s 3 with 44 seconds left in regulation forced the first overtime and Stith made 1 of 2 free throws with 26 seconds left in OT to make it 81-all heading into the second.

South Dakota State faces USC on the road on Tuesday. Cal State Bakersfield plays Northern Iowa on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories