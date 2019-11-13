Wilson leads Longwood over Md.-Eastern Shore 85-55

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Christian Wilson had 17 points off the bench to lead Longwood to an 85-55 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Tuesday night.

Wilson shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers as Longwood went 14 of 22 behind the arc.

Sean Flood had 14 points for Longwood (2-1), Jaylon Wilson added 13 points and JaShaun Smith had 10 point.

Da’Shawn Phillip had 13 points for the Hawks (0-3). Bruce Guy and Walter Prevost added 10 points.

Longwood plays St. Francis (NY) at home on Thursday. Maryland Eastern Shore takes on Morehead State on the road on Saturday.

