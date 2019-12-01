Wilson fuels Army comeback, tops Marist in OT, 66-64

Sports
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Matt Wilson fed Alex King for a dunk to tie the game in overtime, then hit two free throws to give Army a 66-64 win over Marist on Saturday night.

The teams combined for just six points in the extra period. Braden Bell hit a jumper a half-minute into overtime to put the Red Foxes in front, but they could not manage another point the rest of the way.

Army’s Tommy Funk scored at the basket with :11 left in regulation to tie the game at 62-62 and Wilson collected a steal with :02 left to force overtime.

Wilson finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to lead the Black Knights (3-3). Funk finished with 14 points and eight assists.

Tyler Sagl scored 17 points off the bench to lead Marist (1-4), which has yet to win a home game in three tries. Bell added 11 points.

