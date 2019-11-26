Williams scores 23 to carry Murray St. past Weber St. 69-68

ESTERO, Fla. (AP)KJ Williams had a career-high 23 points as Murray State narrowly beat Weber State 69-68 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Tuesday.

Murray State trailed 68-65 with 1:32 left. Tevin Brown made a layup with 45 seconds left and he added two free throws on the Racers next possession.

After calling a timeout with 11.8 seconds left, Weber State got two shots off, but the Racers secured the second rebound to seal it.

Brown had 19 points and six rebounds for Murray State (4-2). He has played 79 of the 80 minutes at the tournament. Chico Carter Jr. and Jaiveon Eaves each had 10 points.

Cody John had 20 points for the Wildcats (1-4). Jerrick Harding added 18 points and six rebounds, and Khameron Davis had seven rebounds.

