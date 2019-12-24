Williams scores 16 to lift UTEP past Ball State 71-70

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has suspended a nearly two-year-long investigation into Michigan State University's handling of complaints against now-imprisoned serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The probe, which began under Nessel's predecessor, has resulted in charges against three former school officials. One was convicted. Two others, including former president Lou Anna Simon, were ordered to trial. Their cases will continue to be prosecuted.