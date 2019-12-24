Williams scores 16 to lift UTEP past Ball State 71-70

Breaking News
HONOLULU (AP)Bryson Williams registered 16 points as UTEP edged past Ball State 71-70 in the Diamond Head Classic on Monday night.

Efe Odigie added 12 points and Kaden Archie had 11 for UTEP (9-3).

Jarron Coleman, Ishmael El-Amin, and Tahjai Teague each scored 14 points for the Cardinals (6-6).

