Williams leads Kent State over Cleveland St. 81-59

KENT, Ohio (AP)Antonio Williams had 19 points as Kent State routed Cleveland State 81-59 on Saturday night.

Philip Whittington had 14 points for Kent State (8-1), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Troy Simons added 13 points. Anthony Roberts had 11 points for the hosts.

Danny Pippen, whose 15 points per game entering the contest led the Golden Flashes, had only 6 points. He hit 14 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 7).

Algevon Eichelberger had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Vikings (4-6). Tre Gomillion added 13 points. Deante Johnson had 10 points.

Kent State plays UC Irvine next Monday. Cleveland State faces Bowling Green on the road next Sunday.

