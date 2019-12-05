Williams leads Evansville past W. Illinois 90-86

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)DeAndre Williams scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Evansville beat Western Illinois 90-86 on Wednesday night.

Jawaun Newton’s 3-pointer with 1:07 left to play put the Purple Aces up for good, 88-86, and K.J. Riley iced it with two free throws.

Sam Cunliffe had 15 points and six rebounds and Riley added 10 points for Evansville (6-3), which made 15 3-pointers.

Kobe Webster had 19 points for the Leathernecks (2-6). Ben Pyle added 18 points and nine rebounds and C.J. Duff had 14 points.

Evansville takes on Miami (Ohio) at home on Saturday. Western Illinois plays Eastern Illinois at home next Monday.

