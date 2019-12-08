Williams, Eaves lead Murray St past Middle Tennessee 90-54

MURRAY, Ky. (AP)KJ Williams came off the bench and matched his career high with 23 points and Jaiveon Eaves scored a career-best 22 to power Murray State to a 90-54 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

Williams sank 9 of 11 shots from the floor, including his only 3-point attempt, and made 4 of 5 free throws for the Racers (5-4), who shot 57% from the floor, hit half of their 18 3-pointers and made 17 of 22 free throws. Eaves hit 7 of 12 shots – 5 of 8 from distance – and added four assists. Tevin Brown, Anthony Smith and Demond Robinson all scored 11. Smith added seven rebounds and Brown had seven assists.

C.J. Jones topped the Blue Raiders (4-6) with 17 points, while reserve Eli Lawrence scored 10.

Middle Tennessee shot just 34.5% overall, missed 21 of 26 3-pointers (19%) and sank just 9 of 18 foul shots.

