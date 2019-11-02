Williams, defense guide Miami to 27-10 win over Florida St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Freshman Jarren Williams threw for a season-best 313 yards and two touchdowns as Miami won its third straight game against Florida State, 27-10 on Saturday.

Williams connected with Dee Wiggins on a 56-yard touchdown and Jeff Thomas on a 39-yard score.

Cam Akers had 22 carries for 66 yards. He also caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Alex Hornibrook. But the Seminoles managed just 31 rushing yards on 41 carries.

Deejay Dallas had 18 carries for 61 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run for the Hurricanes (5-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Freshman defensive end Gregory Rousseau had four of Miami’s season-high nine sacks. The Seminoles (4-5, 3-4) had never before allowed nine sacks in a game.

Miami has had an up-and-down season but secured a confidence-building win for Manny Diaz in his first year as head coach.

Florida State coach Willie Taggart falls to 0-5 in rivalry games, losing four of them by double digits. The Seminoles fell at Clemson 45-14 on Oct. 12.

NEXT UP

Miami plays host to Louisville on Saturday.

Florida State plays at Boston College on Saturday.