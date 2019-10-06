Williams accounts for 4 TDS, Bethune-Cookman tops Morgan St.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Akevious Williams threw for 156 yards and three touchdowns – all to Jimmie Robinson – and Bethune-Cookman defeated Morgan State 31-20 on Saturday.

Williams, who rushed for 114 yards, scored on a 64-yard run in the second quarter, to give the Wildcats (4-1, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) a 10-3 lead.

Two of the Williams-to-Robinson touchdowns – 70 yards and 6 yards – gave the Wildcats a 24-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Early in the fourth, quarterback DeAndre Harris scored what would be the Bears’ only offensive touchdown, his 1-yard run closing the gap to 24-13. After Robinson caught a 44-yard TD pass from Williams to make it 31-13, Morgan State’s Manasseh Bailey recovered a block punt in the end zone for the final score.

Joshua Case carried 25 times for 124 yards and the Bears (0-5, 0-2) totaled 191 yards on the ground. Bethune-Cookman rushed for 274 yards.

