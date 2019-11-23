Wilkes scores career-high 14 points in Florida St. rout

Sports

by: By BOB FERRANTE

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Wyatt Wilkes scored a career high 14 points while Trent Forrest added 13 points and five rebounds as Florida State defeated Saint Francis (Pa.) 80-65 on Saturday.

Wilkes scored just 26 points in his first two college seasons but has become a rotational player for the Seminoles (4-1) in November. Still, he came into the game with five points in four games before turning in an unexpected 5 of 7 performance from the floor against the Red Flash.

Myles Thompson scored a career-high 23 points, knocking down 9 of 12 shots for Saint Francis (2-4). Thompson came into the game averaging eight points.

The Red Flash lived and died by the 3-pointer, making 9 of 22 (40.9%).

Anthony Polite had eight points and seven rebounds for Florida State, which outrebounded Saint Francis 38-27.

TAKEAWAYS

Saint Francis: The Red Flash made seven 3s in the first half but just couldn’t keep pace, making only 4 of 16 shots from inside the arc in the first 20 minutes.

Florida State: The Seminoles cruised to a win even with a pair of starters, M.J. Walker and RaiQuan Gray, out due to injury.

UP NEXT

Saint Francis: The Red Flash play at Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 30.

Florida State: The Seminoles play host to Chicago State on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC