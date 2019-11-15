Wild look to stay hot at home vs. Hurricanes

The Minnesota Wild hope home-ice advantage can help them create some badly needed momentum when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in Saint Paul, Minn. on Saturday afternoon.

After a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, the Wild will try to win consecutive games for just the second time this season.A tough early schedule could be partially to blame for Minnesota’s inconsistency, as 13 of the Wild’s first 19 games have come on the road, where the club has struggled to a 3-10-0 record.

On home ice, however, the Wild are 4-1-1 after Thursday’s victory.Zach Parise, Mikko Koivu, and Kevin Fiala combined for four points (two goals, two assists) against the Coyotes, indicating that the newly-formed line is starting to click.

“We haven’t played a lot of hockey with Kevin so he doesn’t know our tendencies and we don’t know his,” Parise said.”We’re trying to learn and trying to become familiar with each other, where we go on the ice and where we can just hit it when we’re under pressure.I think we’re … spending way more time in the offensive zone and now we’re getting some scoring chances and that’s the way it’s supposed to be played.”

Parise had a goal and an assist against Arizona for his first multi-point game of the season.After recording just one assist in his first eight games, Fiala is also heating up, with four goals and two assists over his last six outings.

The Hurricanes are on even more of an offensive roll, with 13 goals scored over the course of their two-game winning streak.Andrei Svechnikov, Teuvo Teravainen, Sebastian Aho and Dougie Hamilton all had multi-point games in Carolina’s 5-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, with Hamilton scoring the overtime winner.

“Marty [Martin Necas] built up really good speed and took it to the net. I was hoping he’d be able to score there. I just saw that he kind of lost it or whatever,” Hamilton told NHL.com’s Michael Smith.”He bumped it to me, and I was trying to decide if I should shoot it or not, so I just shot it. That was that.”

Aho has nine points (six goals, three assists) over his last seven games.Teravainen is on a four-game point streak, and has at least one point in seven of his last eight games.

It has been something of a hot-or-cold season for the Hurricanes, who began the year with a perfect 5-0-0 record.Carolina’s current two-game streak was preceded by four consecutive regulation losses, which followed three straight wins, which came after an 0-2-1 stretch.

Petr Mrazek is likely to be back in net for the Hurricanes. Mrazek stopped 29 of 33 shots against Buffalo to improve his record to 9-3-1 this season.

Devan Dubnyk is the probable starter for Minnesota, as the goalie continues to climb out of an early-season slump.Dubnyk has a 2-1-0 record, 2.35 goals against average, and .929 save percentage over his last three outings.

The Wild are 1-1-2 against the Hurricanes over the last two seasons.Aho was the star of Carolina’s last visit to Saint Paul, as the forward recorded four points (two goals, two assists) and scored in overtime to give the Hurricanes a 5-4 win over the Wild on Oct. 13, 2018.

–Field Level Media