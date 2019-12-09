Wild look to get back on track vs. visiting Ducks

The Minnesota Wild will look to start a new point streak when they play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

The Wild had their 11-game point streak (8-0-3) snapped in a 6-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters after the loss that the Wild can’t afford to relax, despite their recent climb in the Central Division standings.

“We did that 11-game thing to get even, not to advance,” Boudreau said. “Now we push forward, and you’ve got to win two out of three if you want to succeed.”

Both teams hope to get more out of their special teams.

Anaheim came into the week 30th in the league in power-play efficiency (10.5). On the penalty kill, the Wild were 21st (78.6) and the Ducks were 24th (76.8).

“We’ve got to get our special teams straightened out, and we can’t allow goals,” Boudreau said. “We’ve got to start scoring to get the advantage. That’s what you have to do to win.”

Anaheim’s shortcomings on special teams were in full effect in a 3-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets broke a 2-2 tie with a power-play goal with 4:22 left in the third period. The Ducks also failed to capitalize on their two power plays.

“You can’t get out-special teamed in this league,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins told reporters afterward.

The Ducks haven’t won two in a row since Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, and their lone three-game winning streak came in the first three games of the season, yet they entered Monday just six points outside of the final playoff spot from the Western Conference.

Despite their 11-game point streak, the Wild also remain outside the top eight in the West.

The Wild are also short some key players.

Goalie Devan Dubnyk has missed the past 10 games while tending to his wife, Jennifer, who is undergoing undisclosed medical tests. He won’t be available against the Ducks.

Neither will defenseman Jared Spurgeon, who has missed the past two games with a hand injury and will likely remain sidelined until next week.

Minnesota also played the past two games without center Mikko Koivu, who has a lower-body injury. Koivu is eligible to come off injured reserve on Tuesday, but his status for the Ducks was still undetermined following practice on Monday.

“We miss them, there’s no doubt,” Boudreau said. “But the next guys got to come up and get the job done.”

The Ducks lost left wing Nick Ritchie to a sprained MCL in his left knee during a 3-2 loss to the visiting Washington Capitals on Friday. He is expected to miss 6 to 10 weeks.

Max Comtois, who served as a healthy scratch against Washington after getting recalled earlier in the week from the San Diego Gulls of the AHL, will likely continue to fill Ritchie’s spot in the lineup. Comtois played 13:52 against the Jets and had four hits and two shots on goal.

