Wild head to Toronto after earning 1st win

The Minnesota Wild visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night after earning that elusive first victory of the season Monday afternoon.

The Wild defeated the host Ottawa Senators 2-0 after losing their first four games and will face a Maple Leafs team that has struggled at home but was buoyed by a 5-2 road win Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

Toronto has won both road games this season while winning once in four home games.

The Wild’s win in Ottawa was hardly a work of art. “I think at this stage, we don’t care,” said Wild left winger Zach Parise who scored an empty-net goal. “To get into that win column for us was the ultimate goal today. No matter how it happened, one way or another, we had to get there and we did.”

Center Victor Rask scored the first goal at 9:23 of the third period and Alex Stalock stopped 26 shots. Wild coach Bruce Boudreau refused to commit to Stalock starting in Toronto.

“I think those are the kind of games we’re going to have to win,” Boudreau said. “Like 6-5 is probably not in our repertoire, but 2-1, 3-1, if we can do that a lot, you’ll be a successful team.”

Devan Dubnyk is scheduled to start Tuesday. Boudreau indicated right winger Gerry Mayhew could make his NHL debut against the Maple Leafs.

Mayhew was leading the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League with six points — three goals and three assists — this season. He had 27 goals and 33 assists with Iowa last season.

After losing 7-3 at home to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, the Maple Leafs had a meeting Friday morning.

“We talked a lot about that – how hard can we work?” Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said after the game Saturday. “We thought our work ethic was really good in camp, really good at the start, liked it all the way through. We didn’t like it last game (Thursday) but, to me, that’s got to be our calling card. If we go to work, our talent will show and you’ve got to outwork the other team.”

The Maple Leafs’ fourth line had a big night Saturday. Nicholas Shore scored a goal, Dmytro Timashov had two assists and Frederik Gauthier was 7-for-7 on faceoffs, five in the defensive zone.

“Well, they were good,” Babcock said. “I started (Gauthier) and Shore — whatever line you want to call it — in the D-zone every time and they seemed to win the draw and play in the offensive zone, so that was a good line for us.”

Gauthier, Shore and Timashov were on the ice for more defensive zone faceoffs than any other Toronto line Saturday.

The Maple Leafs sent rookie defenseman Rasmus Sandin to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL Monday so he could continue his development. They recalled veteran Kevin Gravel.

“We can’t get (Sandin) on the power play in front of the guys we got, can’t get on the penalty kill,” Babcock said. “So, in the end, a real good night (is only) 14 minutes.”

