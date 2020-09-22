Wicky taking positives despite worst ever start

Raphael Wicky hopes Chicago Fire’s luck will change when they take on Houston Dynamo after making their worst start to a season in the club’s history.

The Fire lost 4-1 to Orlando City last time out to make it four games without a victory and two wins in 12 matches all term, placing them bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Despite also throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Columbus Crew in their last home match, Wicky is taking positives from certain aspects of his side’s recent displays.

“All these little things right now are not going our way,” said Wicky. “Sometimes in life that happens. I don’t know why, I don’t have the answer for that.

“I am still pleased with a lot of things I see, creating so many chances, scoring goals. I say the same as what I always do: We have to keep working at it.

“But we have to become better in both ends otherwise we will talk all year about that. It’s nice to play good, it’s nice to create, but we’ve got to be better on both ends of the field.”

This midweek match against Houston is the first of two home games in a row for Wicky’s side, with out-of-form Atlanta United to follow four days later.

The Dynamo have lost just one of their last eight games after battling back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Minnesota United last weekend.

Coach Tab Ramos was pleased with the character showed by his side in front of a small crowd at BBVA Stadium.

“I know that at the beginning of the year one of our bigger challenges was the way we put our heads down every time we gave up a goal and it was the end of the world – I don’t think we’re that team anymore,” Ramos said.

“The team worked hard, created a lot of chances. The guys kept going and you’ve got to give them credit, it’s not easy.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chicago Fire – Robert Beric

CJ Sapong is still not quite at full match fitness but fellow striker Beric is enjoying a good time of things in front of goal, scoring in back-to-back matches for the Fire. The Slovenia international also assisted Djordje Mihailovic in the draw with Columbus and will be looking to keep that momentum going in this one.

Houston Dynamo – Darwin Quintero

Quintero single-handedly dragged Houston back into their 2-2 comeback draw against Minnesota United, taking his tally to five goals in his last seven starts. Not afraid to try something different, the Colombian could hold the key to finding a way through the hosts.

OPTA STATS

– Both the Fire and Dynamo have won home and away against the other over the last four seasons, with Chicago recording the most recent victory, a 1-0 win in Houston in August 2019. Houston’s 3-2 win at the Fire in 2018 was just their second in the 2010s (D3 L4 – also a 2-1 win in the 2012 playoffs).

– The Fire’s 4-1 defeat to Orlando City on Saturday marked their fifth consecutive match without a victory (D2 L3). Chicago’s nine points through 12 matches is their worst start to a season in club history (previous worst – 10 points in 2011).

– The Dynamo have lost just one of their last eight matches (W3 D4) dating back to the last game of MLS is Back. They’ve collected four points in their last three away matches (W1 D1 L1) after collecting just three points in their previous 17 on the road (W1 L16).

– Robert Beric has been directly involved (2 goals, 1 assist) in the Fire’s last three goals, scoring in each of their last two matches. He hasn’t scored in three straight league matches since May-July 2015 during his time with Rapid Wien in Austria.

– Darwin Quintero has scored five goals in his last seven starts, including finding the net in Houston’s draw with Minnesota on Saturday. Quintero has been directly involved in a team-high eight goals this season (5 goals, 3 assists).