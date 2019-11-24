Whitfield carries UMKC over East Carolina 74-68

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP)Rob Whitfield had a career-high 29 points as Missouri-Kansas City topped East Carolina 74-68 in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Saturday night.

Whitfield shot 7 for 12 from behind the arc.

Javan White had 18 points to go with 11 rebounds for UMKC (4-3). Josiah Allick added 10 points.

Brandon Suggs had 14 points for the Pirates (2-4). Jayden Gardner and J.J. Miles added 13 points apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

