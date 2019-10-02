Whitehouse volleyball sweeps John Tyler with district lead on the line

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – First place in District 16-5A was at stake Tuesday when Whitehouse paid a visit to rival John Tyler.

The Ladycats took the opening set 26-24, and little by little began taking control of the match.

Whitehouse came away with a 3-0 sweep of the Lady Lions after winning game two 25-19, and game three 25-15.

Briana Brown led Ladycats with 16 kills, while Makia Moon had 10 for JT.

Whitehouse improved to 26-8 on the season, and 6-0 in district play.

The Lady Lions fell to 25-11 on the year, and 4-2 in league action.

Watch the video to see the highlights.