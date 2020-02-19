Whitehouse playoff bound after beating rival John Tyler

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Dub is headed to the postseason.

Coach Brent Kelley’s Whitehouse Wildcats needed to beat rival John Tyler who was tied with the Cats in the standings coming into Tuesday. Check, 59-46.

They also needed to have Nacogdoches defeat Pine Tree (also tied at 5-8 in district play prior to Tuesday evening) to give the fourth and final playoff spot out of District 16-5A. Check, 54-51.

The win by Nac, coupled by a Lufkin victory over Marshall, gave the Dragons a share of the league crown, but more importantly the top seed out of the district in the Class 5A playoffs.

Celebrating senior night, senior guard Cooper Clemons led the Wildcats with 19 points, while Peyton Kennedy added 11.

Lions big man Sean O’Neal was the top scorer for JT with 12 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Whitehouse will face District 15-5A champ Mount Pleasant in Bi-District round of the place next week at a Time, Date, and place to be determined.

Nacogdoches will take on Lindale next Tuesday Feb. 25 at LeTourneau University’s Solheim Arena. Game time is yet to be determined.

Watch the video to see the highlights.