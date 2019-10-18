1  of  2
Man accused of running over teenager on Lake Palestine receives two-month continuance Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes expected to miss at least three games after knee injury

Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes to miss at least three games after knee injury

DENVER (AP) — Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes will miss at least three games after injuring his right knee in a pileup near the goal line.

According to a tweet from Ian Rapoport, Mahomes is expected to be out at least three weeks with a dislocated kneecap.

Backup Matt Moore threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs had nine sacks, gave up a season-low 71 yards rushing and snapped a two-game skid in beating the Broncos for the eighth straight time.

His balky left ankle heavily taped, Mahomes completed 10 of 11 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown before he got hurt on a successful sneak on fourth-and-inches at the Denver 5 early in the second quarter.

RELATED: East Texan Patrick Mahomes injures knee in Chiefs’ win over Broncos

The Broncos had won two straight after a winless September and were hoping to turn the AFC West upside down by handling the Chiefs their third straight loss.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

