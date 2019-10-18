Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes to miss at least three games after knee injury

DENVER (AP) — Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes will miss at least three games after injuring his right knee in a pileup near the goal line.

According to a tweet from Ian Rapoport, Mahomes is expected to be out at least three weeks with a dislocated kneecap.

Backup Matt Moore threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs had nine sacks, gave up a season-low 71 yards rushing and snapped a two-game skid in beating the Broncos for the eighth straight time.

His balky left ankle heavily taped, Mahomes completed 10 of 11 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown before he got hurt on a successful sneak on fourth-and-inches at the Denver 5 early in the second quarter.

RELATED: East Texan Patrick Mahomes injures knee in Chiefs’ win over Broncos

The Broncos had won two straight after a winless September and were hoping to turn the AFC West upside down by handling the Chiefs their third straight loss.