Whitehouse looks to groom new faces for 2019

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — These are the testing grounds in Whitehouse Texas, where a young group of Wildcats are looking to prove themselves, battling through the heat, while also working to keep their minds on the task at hand.

“Make them understand that they’re going to be tired but they have to think at the same time, and if we can create some of that right now in two-a-days, with a team that doesn’t have as much experience, it can help us early on in the non-district play,” said head coach Marcus Gold.

Whitehouse only brings back two starters on the offensive side of the football, but as he enters his second season as head coach, Gold has learned to love the challenge.

“It’s fun, it’s exciting to see a new group of faces and seeing them get after it and trying to gain that confidence that they haven’t always had so far on Friday nights, with the lack of experience,” said Gold.

That’s where senior leaders Skyler Trevino and Peyton Kennedy have been pushed to step up to plate and be examples for those joining the varsity ranks.

“Keep everybody up, keep the tempo up, just do everything full speed,” said Trevino.

“He just wants to see our best, all we can do is give our best and nothing less,” Kennedy.

“Those are two guys who are going to play on both sides of the ball, the team follows them because they do the right thing, not just on the field, but in the classroom and off the field,” said Gold. “Those are going to be two great leaders for our football team this year.”

Now it’s time to find out who will be leading the team behind center, with a quarterback battle between Cooper Clemons and Kaden Casey.

“I want to see a guy who comes out this weekend when we scrimmage against each other a little bit, be able to move the ball consistently down the football field and whoever can do that the best these next couple of weeks, is the guy the I believe that we’re going to go with Friday night versus Henderson,” said Gold.

That opening night showdown will be on the road against the Lions on August 30th, and by then, we’ll find out who has passed the test and will be along for the journey, as the Wildcats work to make their way back to the postseason.