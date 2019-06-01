Whitehouse in search of new baseball coach, Jenkins leaving Video

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) - Whitehouse ISD athletics director Adam Cook confirms that they have began a search process for a new high school varsity head baseball coach.

A job opening for the position was posted to school district's website Thursday.

Cook added that at the present time, Derrick Jenkins who has been the Wildcats skipper the past nine seasons, is still employed by the school district.

However, Jenkins confirms that he will be leaving the district.

Jenkins led Whitehouse to a tremendous amount of success during his tenure, which includes its only two UIL state tournament appearances in 2013, and 2016.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

He compiled a record of 211-74-4 with the Cats.

Before taking over at the Dub in 2010, Jenkins led White Oak to the 2009, and 2010 UIL State baseball tournament.

He believes his overall record is 292-110-4.