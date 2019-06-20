Whitehouse hires new baseball coach, pending board approval

Whitehouse ISD will be recommending Greg Branch as its new head baseball coach.

As long as the district’s board of trustees approve the hire, Branch will become the Wildcats new head man replacing Derrick Jenkins.

According to Whitehouse ISD athletic director Adam Cook, Branch a Palestine native, “has been a winner everywhere he’s been.”

This past season Branch brought baseball back to Oakwood where he also served as the elementary school principal. Oakwood had not fielded a baseball team for 13 years.

Before that, Branch was the head baseball coach at Frankston, and Cayuga. He holds a career record of 182-52.

Jenkins, who is now officially the head man at Alto, was the head coach at Whitehouse the last nine seasons, and led the Wildcats to a tremendous amount of success during his tenure, which includes its only two UIL state tournament appearances in 2013, and 2016.

He compiled a record of 211-74-4 with the Cats.