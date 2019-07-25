Whitehouse firefighter continues to excel in the ring

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — He took home a title belt in MMA from Tulsa, Oklahoma earlier this year, and now, Whitehouse volunteer firefighter, Christopher Snow, is getting prepared to get back in the ring.

He will be heading to Allen to compete in the 18th annual ‘Guns and Hoses’ boxing tournament, pitting police officers and firefighters against one another.

It’s all for a good cause, raising money for fallen first responders’ families.

Snow trains at Ethos Gym in Tyler, and fell in love with combat athletics.

He will also be one of the very few fighters who will be representing our area, here in East Texas.

The event will be held at the Allen Event Center on September 7th, if you’d like to get ticket, you can contact Snow at (903) 508-1100 of go to this Link.