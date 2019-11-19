Whitehouse earns first post-season victory since the Mahomes era

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — In 2013, Patrick Mahomes made an epic run in the first round of the playoffs, lifting Whitehouse over Arlington Seguin in overtime.

Six years later, Kaden Casey, became the next quarterback to lead the Wildcats to a first-round, postseason victory.

“It was exciting to finally win, after what like six years or something like that,” said Casey. “Felt like it really boosted the community like they have confidence in us now.”

“It’s definitely been a fun process and these guys in the locker room believe that we can win a bunch of ball games this year,” said head coach Marcus Gold.

Coming into the season, there were plenty of questions surrounding this team, especially on offense, which had ten new starters, and a quarterback battle, where Casey, a senior, won the job.

“I just had to earn the spot first, and then everybody just trusted me throughout the season when I started making plays in big games, just winning,” said Casey.

“When Kaden came into his own, he presented the ability to run the ability to throw and that takes the pressure off of everybody else because you have a quarterback who can do a little bit of both,” said offensive coordinator Akeem Leviston.

There are certain positions, at certain programs, which seem to carry more weight, and playing quarterback in Whitehouse can come with added pressure.

But according to his coaches, none of that has ever phased Casey.

“We knew early on, that wouldn’t affect him as much, just because he is a mellow type kid and never too high and never too low and that’s worked out in our favor,” said Gold.

“I just stay positive through the whole game, and just lead the team, make good reads and do everything I can to put us in a good position to win,” said Casey.

Whitehouse has accomplished one of their season goals, getting a post-season victory.

But right now, they aren’t focused on the past, they’re too busy writing their own story.

The Wildcats will take on the Barbers Hill Eagles at NRG Stadium in Houston at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.