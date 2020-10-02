Whitecaps FC-Sounders Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps must show a “gladiator mindset” if they are to get a result against Seattle Sounders, according to head coach Marc Dos Santos.

The Whitecaps – who are stationed in Portland due to the ongoing impact of coronavirus – have struggled in 2020, winning five matches and losing nine to leave them 10th in the Western Conference.

Vancouver are now set to embark on a grueling run of five games in 12 days, starting off with a clash against 2019 MLS Cup champions Seattle.

Dos Santos concedes the run will be tough, but insists his side must show a warrior mentality to push through, starting off against the Sounders.

“The mindset has to be second to none,” he said in a news conference. “It has to be a gladiator type of mindset, fighting through so much pain and uncomfortable moments. It’s going to be ugly at times. We’re going to have to find solutions the best that we can.”

Seattle top the Western Conference with 24 points – level with Portland – and have won three of their last four fixtures, having previously overcome Vancouver 3-0 in the MLS is Back Tournament in July.

Head coach Brian Schmetzer was adamant the division is still wide open, however, with just 10 points separating Seattle from bottom club San Jose Earthquakes.

“Portland are on the same amount of points as us, so the Western Conference is going to be a dogfight all the way through,” he told a news conference after Seattle’s win over LA Galaxy.

“Don’t count LAFC out. San Jose, don’t count them out because Matias [Almeyda] makes his players believe in what they are doing so they might get back on it. You can’t count anybody in the Western Conference out.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Seattle Sounders – Jordan Morris

United States forward Morris has been in inspired form as of late, and has registered seven goals and six assists this season. “He’s just one of the best players in the league, one of the best threats in the league, a powerful player, a dangerous player in transition. And we’re very aware of that,” Dos Santos said.

Vancouver Whitecaps – Manuel Milinkovic

If Vancouver are to get anything out of this match up, then the service to their strikers has to be on point. Milinkovic has been their main creator this season, with four assists to his name, and the midfielder could well be the difference maker for the visitors.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•The Sounders are unbeaten in their last nine MLS matches against the Whitecaps (W6 D3, including playoffs). Seattle have also won their last five home games against Vancouver, keeping clean sheets in all five wins.

•Including last season’s playoffs, the Sounders have lost just one of their last 14 home matches (W10 D3) dating back to early August 2019.

•Vancouver are yet to draw a game in 2020, equaling the fourth-longest streak to start a season since MLS did away with regular season shootouts in 2000.

•Seattle star Morris recorded a goal and an assist in Seattle’s win over the Galaxy on Sunday, the third time in the last nine games he has had a goal and an assist in a single match.

•The Whitecaps have gone behind early lately, conceding five goals in the first 15 minutes of their last two matches (4 vs LAFC, 1 vs Portland).