Whitecaps FC-Los Angeles FC Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos has warned his players they cannot afford to take Los Angeles FC lightly in their midweek clash at the Banc of California Stadium.

LAFC have lost three of their last four games by the same 3-0 scoreline to slip down to ninth in the Western Conference, albeit level on points with opponents Vancouver.

By comparison, the Whitecaps have won three of their last four, but Dos Santos – who previously worked as an assistant for LAFC – is not looking too closely at the form guide.

“I know exactly the team we’re going to face,” said Dos Santos. “Their soccer doesn’t change. A lot of play inside, a lot of possession, a lot of creativity, a huge reaction to the loss of possession.

“That’s all going to be there. I have a huge respect for what they’re all about, the talent in their roster. In soccer, the only thing that matters is the 90 minutes in that day. Everything before that doesn’t count.”

LAFC boss Bob Bradley is a former mentor of Santos and is now tasked with steadying the ship ahead of back-to-back home matches.

Bradley’s side have taken six points from the 21 on offer since the end of the MLS is Back Tournament, but the former United States coach is embracing the pressure.

“Facing adversity and having a real way as a group to play through it, that is the challenge for us,” said Bradley. “When you go through a tough stretch, it just seems like no matter what, things go against you.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Los Angeles FC – Diego Rossi

LAFC’s Rossi has already netted 12 times in 2020 and has scored four goals in his four appearances against the Whitecaps, including three in two home games against them. Vancouver Whitecaps – David Milinkovic

The Whitecaps overcame Real Salt Lake on Saturday, with Milinkovic grabbing his maiden MLS goal, and he will be looking to keep the momentum rolling.

KEY OPTA FACTS

— LAFC beat Vancouver 6-1 in the last meeting between the sides in July 2019, equaling the Whitecaps’ club record for most goals conceded in an MLS match.

— Vancouver’s only win over LAFC came less than three months before that thrashing, winning 1-0 at home in April 2019.

— Seattle Sounders thrashed LAFC 3-0 in their last MLS match – it was LAFC’s third 3-0 loss in their last four matches.

— The Whitecaps have won three of their last four matches (L1), scoring at least twice in all four matches (10 total goals).

— Cristian Dajome set up Milinkovic against Salt Lake. The duo have linked up before, with Milinkovic assisting two of Dajome’s first three MLS goals.