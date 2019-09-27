Whitecaps FC-Galaxy Preview

The Los Angeles Galaxy might be playing their best soccer of the season when it matters most.

Continuing their push for second place in the Western Conference, the surging Galaxy aim for fourth straight victory Sunday against the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps.

It was three weeks ago that Los Angeles (16-13-3) looked seriously in danger of missing the playoffs for a third consecutive season. The Galaxy were mired in a 1-5-2 stretch and were coming off a second consecutive defeat, 2-1 at Colorado on Sept. 11.

However, the Galaxy have managed to regroup and essentially turn things around by outscoring Sporting Kansas City, Montreal and Real Salt Lake 11-4 in winning the three matches that have followed. In the process, second-place L.A. secured that much-coveted playoff berth and now sits just one point behind Minnesota United FC for the second spot in the West with two games remaining.

“The big challenge this year was to get to the playoffs after two years without,” Galaxy coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto told the official website of MLS after his side clinched that postseason berth with a 2-1 win at Salt Lake on Wednesday.

“Now, the expectations and the dreams are coming. We’ll come to fight and we’ll work very hard it give the best for the club.”

Zlatan Ibrahimović has been one of the best in the game during his brief time in MLS. He had a goal with an assist against RSL, giving him 28 goals for the season – two behind Los Angeles FC’s Carlos Vela in the race for the Golden Boot.

However, it’s the Galaxy defense that has stepped up their game of late to help the turnaround. L.A. has conceded two goals in the last two games after yielding an average of 2.5 in the previous 11.

“When we’re solid in the back like we were (at RSL), we’re very hard to beat,” Galaxy midfielder Servando Carrasco said.

“The team is playing with confidence … In order to make a deep run in the playoff, we need our back-line to play well.”

Los Angeles’ back-line played well during a 2-0 at Vancouver on April 5. Ibrahimović had a goal with an assist in that contest for the Galaxy’s second straight victory over the Whitecaps (7-15-10).

Though last in the West, Vancouver looks to earn at least a point in its third consecutive match after winning 2-1 over Houston and playing Columbus to a 1-1 draw last weekend.

“We know where we have to become better and we know what we want to do as a team, as a club, and we’re already attacking those sectors where we want to be better at (for the future),” coach Marc Dos Santos told the Whitecaps’ official website.

“Playing the Galaxy in L.A. is always a source of motivation for any player, I’m sure.”

Vancouver’s Fredy Montero has a team-leading eight goals, including one in each of the last two contests after going 12 straight without scoring. He has four goals in 15 career games against the Galaxy.