Whitecaps FC-Earthquakes Preview

Marc Dos Santos is determined to keep working to make Vancouver Whitecaps competitive, even if he recognizers a tough season is unlikely to get any easier.

The Whitecaps are 11th in the West and have lost their past three matches as they continue to operate from Portland amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But with Vancouver’s playoff hopes fading ahead of a trip to San Jose Earthquakes, coach Dos Santos insists he has no interest in walking away.

“I can’t control what people outside think. I respect the opinion of everybody,” he said. “What I could say is you have to talk to the club about that, not me.

“I have another year of contract. I’m going to be here, I want to be here, I want to keep fighting to improve this club and this team.

“I have no intention of going anywhere. My contract ends in 2021. If someone thinks differently, they have to talk with my agent.”

However, he added: “No, it’s not going to get any easier. It’s going to be tough. It’s difficult.”

San Jose were enduring a similarly testing season until back-to-back late wins over Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy lifted spirits.

Matias Almeyda said: “It’s important for the players to believe in themselves, like they have recently, and to know that when the players are united, when they are clear-minded, they are competitive.

“It’s always tough to play consistent games without many changes or rest; it becomes difficult.

“Being able to train for a full week (last week), we were able to realizes that it benefited us.

“Nonetheless, we always believed in what we were previously doing and what we are currently doing.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Jose Earthquakes – Shea Salinas

Salinas has started just three matches this season, but his contributions in his past two substitute appearances have been vital. He netted an equalizer 18 minutes after coming on against LAFC and then won the decisive penalty within eight minutes against the Galaxy.

Vancouver Whitecaps – Fredy Montero

The Whitecaps have recorded just five shots on target across their previous three matches, with their only goal in that time Montero’s penalty against former club Seattle Sounders. Despite the team’s poor form, Montero has three goals and three assists in his past four starts.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Earthquakes came from 3-1 down to beat Vancouver 4-3 with a Salinas goal in the 98th minute when the sides met at MLS is Back. It was San Jose’s third straight victory over the Whitecaps after they had managed just four wins in the first 22 MLS meetings (W4 D9 L9).

– San Jose recorded their second straight comeback win on Saturday, coming from 1-0 down to beat the Galaxy 2-1. Three of San Jose’s four wins this season have been come from behind efforts. Their 11 points from losing positions are the most in MLS in 2020.

– Vancouver have lost three straight matches, being outscored 10-1 in those defeats. They have lost four straight just once in the past four seasons, recording five straight losses in June and July 2019.

– The Quakes have conceded just one goal in each of their past two matches but have still let in 40 in 15 games, two more than any other team at this stage of an MLS season (Tampa Bay Mutiny – 38 in 2001).

– Chris Wondolowski has scored 14 goals against the Whitecaps in his MLS career, more than any player against a single team going back to 2007. Wondolowski has scored eight goals in 11 home matches in his career against Vancouver.